Highlights Southampton made eight new signings following their relegation to the Championship this summer.

One of the most notable signings was Ross Stewart from Sunderland, who was acquired for a significant fee at this level.

With Stewart injured at the time of his signing, he is yet to feature for the Saints, but club boss Russell Martin has

With Southampton having been relegated from the Premier League last season, their aim this campaign will be to bounce straight back up.

In order to help them do that, the Saints made a number of signings this summer, with eight new faces arriving at the St Mary's Stadium.

This included four permanent signings, and four loan deals.

Southampton - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Shea Charles Man City Permanent Ross Stewart Sunderland Permanent Ryan Manning Swansea City Permanent Joe Lumley Middlesbrough Permanent Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City Loan Mason Holgate Everton Loan Flynn Downes West Ham United Loan Ryan Fraser Newcastle United Loan

Undoubtedly the most eye-catching of the permanent deals was the acquisition of Ross Stewart from Sunderland, although, due to him being injured at the time and since, it has perhaps gone somewhat under the radar.

The Saints paid a reported £8 million fee for Stewart, with a further £4 million in potential add-ons to be paid in the future, according to reports at the time of the deal.

Having forked out such a significant fee for this level, Southampton fans have had to be patient to see their star summer signing, but it sounds as though their wait to do so may finally be over.

After teasing that Stewart was close to a potential return in recent weeks, Saints boss Russell Martin has now suggested that Stewart could be in line for his Southampton debut this weekend when they face West Brom.

The Scottish forward completed 45 minutes for the club's under-21 side a week ago and now, speaking to Southampton FC club media ahead of their Championship clash with West Brom, Martin said on Stewart: "He’ll be involved tomorrow,"

"Expectation early on because of how long he's been out shouldn’t be too big, he’ll feel his way in with us and he's not had a huge amount of time on the grass, so this is probably his first full week training with the team and understanding the technical detail.

"We'll get him on the pitch at some point tomorrow possibly, possibly not, it depends on the state of the game but to have him back in the squad and then build him up over the international break is a nice period for us to really get some work into him so he can be a big player for us moving forward."

Can Ross Stewart boost Southampton's promotion hopes?

The above update is an incredibly exciting one for Southampton supporters given the potential Stewart has to influence Southampton's fortunes this season.

Although his time at Sunderland in the Championship was heavily affected by injuries last campaign, in the 13 games Stewart did feature in, he netted 10 goals, suggesting he can carry his goalscoring ability from League One up to the second tier.

With Southampton fourth in the division at present, and just one point behind Leeds United in third, they are hardly struggling in the division so far.

However, whilst expectations should be eased initially as Stewart gets up to speed and returns to action, eventually, there is a strong possibility the Scotsman can have a really positive impact on the Saints' promotion push if indeed they can get him firing.