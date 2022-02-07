Russell Martin issues Swansea City team news hint ahead of Stoke City clash

Russell Martin has suggested that changes may be required for Swansea City’s next game.

Swansea face Stoke City next, and Martin has hinted that he could make changes to the side after such a difficult run of fixtures.

Ryan Manning and Kyle Naughton will both be unavailable for the game tomorrow evening. Manning was sent off in their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, Naughton will be out through injury, as he suffered a thigh strain against Luton Town last week.

Martin had a lot of praise for Naughton, claiming he will be sorely missed during his time on the sidelines.

“He’s [Naughton] a loss for us. I don’t think people appreciate how good he is until you come in and train with him every day,” said Martin, via Wales Online.

“I did because I played with him and he took my place in the team at Norwich and I had to reinvent myself as a centre-half.

“When I came here he’s surprised me again. The players love Naughts. He’ll be a loss for us but hopefully he won’t be too much longer. Tuesday will be too soon.”

This has led Martin to suggest that he will need to make the most of his squad as the games start coming thick and fast.

“We have a few people to ask how they’re feeling and that’ll come into consideration for team selection on Tuesday,” added the Swansea boss.

“I think we have a few really seasoned guys who can play, [Matt] Grimesy, the level of consistency he shows every week physically, the stats as well as his performance on the ball, but we haven’t got too many like that.

“Ben Cabango, for such a young guy, is probably one of the few who is really used to playing week-in week-out at Championship level.”

Swansea take on Stoke at the Bet365 Stadium tomorrow evening. Martin’s side go into the game 16th in the Championship table.

A Michael Obafemi header sealed the three points last time out against second place Blackburn Rovers.

Victory on Tuesday night could take the Welsh club ahead of Millwall and into 15th in the table.

The Verdict

This is what makes the Championship such a tough division. The relentless nature of the fixture list is a great test of how strong a squad is.

Swansea will be worse without the likes of Naughton, with Manning’s suspension just making matters more difficult.

Despite the absence of both, they performed well to earn a 1-0 win against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Victory against Stoke would be a massive boost, moving the side to within seven points of the play-off places.