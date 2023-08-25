Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin believes that Ryan Fraser will bring competition, experience, and a strong mentality to the team, as he is desperate to prove a point.

The winger's attitude has been a concern in the past, but Martin believes he will fit in well with the team and has an edge because of his desire to win.

If Fraser can maintain a good attitude and focus, he has the potential to excel in the Championship and provide Southampton with a top-class wide attacker.

Russell Martin is closing in on his fifth signing as Southampton boss in the form of Ryan Fraser.

The former-Swansea City manager has already reunited with two of his trusted lieutenants in South Wales in Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes, while he has also welcomed Joe Lumley and highly-rated midfield prodigy Shea Charles to the south coast across the summer ahead of a hopeful promotion bid.

However, it is well-documented just how many players have left Southampton too, with the departures of Tino Livramento, Romeo Lavia and, in particular, loyal skipper James Ward-Prowse all unsurprisingly stinging supporters.

Through those exits, though, there is natural scope to bring fresh faces in through the door and Fraser looks set to be accompanied by Mason Holgate too, with the defender traveling down to Hampshire ahead of a loan deal.

Ryan Fraser to join Southampton from Newcastle United

As per Sky Sports News, Fraser has also headed down south and is currently undertaking a medical in order to join the Saints on loan for the season.

The winger has been sent into exile at parent club Newcastle United following a dispute with Eddie Howe- which also happened during their time together at Bournemouth- and has spent the best part of 2023 stuck training with the club's under-21's instead.

When quizzed last Friday on the next options for players on the periphery in the North East, Howe revealed: "There may be something with Ryan happening regarding Southampton.

"Apart from that, that's all I know."

Fraser has endured his fair share of struggles at the summit of English football, yet there is a substantial school of thought that he may just prove a totally different entity a division down- and Martin certainly subscribes to the viewpoint that he could be a real threat in the Championship, playing down natural concerns about the Scotsman's attitude in the process.

What has Southampton boss Russell Martin said about Ryan Fraser?

Speaking to the Daily Echo's Alfie House, Martin said of Fraser: "Having known him from Scotland, he's a very good player.

"He offers competitions and experience and has been promoted out of this division before. He'll bring a lot onto the pitch and also mentality, he's desperate to prove a point.

"It's a position that there has been a lot of noise around in recent weeks so we have added, but also if someone leaves.

"If I thought his character was questionable at any point then he wouldn't be here. He will be totally fine fitting in this group, he has an edge because he wants to win."

Will Ryan Fraser be a good signing for Southampton?

Ultimately, it really does hinge upon whether Martin can keep Fraser content and his attitude- which has proved problematic far too often in the past- under control, but if the winger gets his head down then he should be able to light up the Championship.

Indeed, just a few years ago, he amassed seven goals and an astonishing 14 assists in the Premier League for Bournemouth, statistically trumping some of the best forward players in the country.

He is a long way off those levels at the moment, but at 29, it is not yet too late to come good again and if Martin can get even half of the player we saw in the 2018/19 term then Southampton may just be able to boast one of the finest wide attackers in the league at their disposal.