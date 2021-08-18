Russell Martin issues message on Jake Bidwell’s situation at Swansea City amid Middlesbrough interest

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has confirmed that Jake Bidwell remains part of his plans.

The 28-year-old has emerged as a target by Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough, as reported by the Sun on Sunday (15.08.21 p.63), with The Teessiders deciding not to extend Marvin Johnson’s contract, and opting to send Hayden Coulson out on loan.

Warnock has this week revealed that his side are closing in on a deal for a left-sided player, a position they have been wanting to strengthen for a while now.

Whether the player they are nearing a deal for is Bidwell remains to be seen, although, The Sun on Sunday (15.08.21 p.63) reported that Middlesbrough are very much an interested party.

The same Sun on Sunday reports that Swansea are hoping to bring Sheffield United full-back Max Lowe to the Liberty Stadium, which will free up the 28-year-old.

However, speaking to Wales Online, the new Swansea boss remains adamant that Bidwell is still part of his plans at present: “As far as I am concerned, I have not had a call from Middlesbrough or anyone and no-one’s informed me that anyone wants to take Jake.

“So unless that happens he will be here, he will be in with a shout of playing as long as he continues to perform to the level he has. I think he has got better game on game. I like Jake as well.”

The verdict

Bidwell has been a consistent performer at Swansea ever since his 2019 arrival from QPR.

He is defensively solid and never caught out of position, whilst he possesses the attacking drive to cause opposing defences problems at Championship level.

Swansea have a more than capable left-back option in Ryan Manning at the club, meaning if Lowe joins, and if The Swans can get in the excess of £2.5 million, then that would be a decent enough outcome.

Bidwell has the experience, attacking drive, and defensive competence to help Middlesbrough mount a serious promotion challenge.

