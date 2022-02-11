Russell Martin issues injury update on Swansea City duo as Bristol City clash looms

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has confirmed that Kyle Naughton and Nathanael Ogbeta are both set to miss Sunday’s showdown with Bristol City.

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines for the Jacks’ clashes with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City due to a thigh injury, Naughton would have been hoping to make his return to action this weekend.

However, the defender is yet to make a full recovery from this aforementioned issue and thus will not be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Ogbeta has yet to make his debut for Swansea since joining the club on transfer deadline day from League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The left-back picked up a hamstring injury in his first training session with Martin’s side.

Having suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Stoke earlier this week, Swansea will be determined to deliver a positive response to this setback when they take on the Robins this weekend.

The Jacks will leapfrog their Championship opponents in the league standings if they seal all three points in this particular fixture.

Ahead of the game, Martin has shared an update on Naughton and Ogbeta.

Speaking to Wales Online about this particular duo, the Swansea boss said: “Naughts, we were hoping to get back towards the end of this week but it’s probably going to be early next week.

1 of 25 Joe Allen? Yes No

“Nathanael is a similar time frame.”

The Verdict

Whilst Swansea would have been hoping to call upon the services of Naughton and Ogbeta on Sunday, this duo are now not expected to feature until later this month.

Whereas it may take Ogbeta to adapt to life in the second-tier due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, Naughton will be confident in his ability to make an immediate impact for the Jacks when he is fit enough to return to action.

The 33-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division as he has made 216 Championship appearances during his career.

In the absence of Naughton and Ogbeta, Martin may decide to utilise Cyrus Christie and Ryan Manning in the wing-back positions.