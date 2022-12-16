Russell Martin issues frustration over Swansea City duo amid contract saga

Swansea City head coach has confirmed that both Ryan Manning and Joel Latibeaudiere are refusing to currently sign new contracts with the club.

However, the pair have not outright turned down the South Wales outfit just yet, with Martin and the Swans hierarchy still awaiting a firm decision from both individuals.

The duo both joined Swansea over two years ago, with midfielder turned left-back Manning arriving for an undisclosed fee from Queens Park Rangers, whilst versatile defender Latibeaudiere left Manchester City for more first-team opportunities.

Both players have featured heavily under Martin, with Latibeaudiere featuring in the Championship 29 times last season and is currently on 16 league matches for the campaign, whilst Manning is on 19 outings for 2022-23 and racked up 38 appearances last season.

Whilst both are key parts of Martin’s plans at Swansea, he risks losing them for free in the summer with their deals expiring in 2023, and if the situation remains the same then they are free to talks to clubs overseas and in Scotland in January.

Martin wants the saga to come to a head as soon as possible, whether that ends with new contracts being signed or the players telling him they want to move on.

“At some point there’ll have to be a cut-off point where we know if they are staying or not,” Martin said, per the BBC.

“As it stands, the players aren’t agreeing to sign contracts at this moment in time.

“There’s been offers of contracts it’s just sometimes these things take longer than you’d like them to.

“We’ll wait and see. There will be a time when I can come in and say ‘they’re not signing’ or that they are, which will be great news.

“In the meantime there’s been contracts offered and the negotiations continue.”

The Verdict

Swansea could definitely do with decisions on both players futures as soon as possible.

With the January transfer window coming up, the Swans could try and get some cash for either individual if they decide that they see their futures elsewhere and then replace them.

The uncertainty though is not helping Martin one bit as he will want a united squad to try and push into the play-off spots.

Swansea haven’t really spent too massively in recent years so you’d have to be wary if they were to depart and where the reinforcements would come from, but it’s a situation that needs sorting.