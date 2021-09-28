Russell Martin issues clear Swansea City message to Fulham ahead of clash at Craven Cottage

Russell Martin will not be backtracking on his side’s bold style of play when they visit promotion favourites Fulham on Wednesday evening.

The former Scotland international was keen to point out the Swans’ strong defence of late when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “It will be an interesting match. Hopefully we can continue our defensive record, limit them to as little as possible.

“But we’re not going there to just do that, we’re going there to impose our own game, and try to play the way we want to play.”

Wednesday will be the biggest test of the Martin era to date and should they come away with a positive result, the fan base will be whole-heartedly onside with the manager’s progressive methods.

Swansea limited free-scoring Huddersfield Town to just 0.17 expected goals at the weekend, clearly a performance Martin wants them to emulate. It will be interesting to see how the back three of Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton and Ryan Manning deal with the challenge of Aleksandar Mitrovic and company.

Many expected a tricky acclimatisation period for the players under Martin and the Swans seem to be coming out the other side of that knowing that a memorable win on Wednesday could lift them into the top half.

The Verdict

It was an excellent professional job on Saturday and Swansea are now firmly looking up the table rather than over their shoulders.

It cannot be overstated how crucial it was to keep Matt Grimes at the club beyond the transfer deadline and his relationship with summer signing Flynn Downes in central midfield could be where they build a surprise top six push.

With their passing style the Swans have been susceptible to a high press from their opponents at times this season and that might be something Marco Silva leans on at Craven Cottage. It is a mouth-watering encounter from a neutral perspective.