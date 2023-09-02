Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin admits the team's mentality was a "big problem" in their 5-0 defeat to Sunderland.

Martin questions the fight and desire of his side, highlighting their poor reaction to the disappointment and lack of defensive effort.

While Martin believes it's important not to overreact, he acknowledges that this performance was a low point for Southampton and they must improve.

Southampton boss Russell Martin admitted the mentality of his side was a ‘big problem’ as they were hammered 5-0 at Sunderland this afternoon.

Southampton suffer heavy defeat

After a positive start to the season under the new boss, Saints made the long trip north looking to pick up three points going into the international break.

However, they endured the worst start possible as Jack Clarke put the hosts a goal up inside 60 seconds, and they were two down by the seven minute.

Pierre Ekwah added his second of the game to make it 3-0 by half-time, effectively ending the match as a contest.

Whilst Southampton did have chances of their own, they looked vulnerable every time the Black Cats attacked, and Tony Mowbray’s men would ultimately go on to win by five.

Russell Martin makes admission after loss

Martin apologised to the fans after the game, and he offered a more in-depth verdict on the game when speaking to Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Echo, as he questioned the fight of his side on the day.

“To start the game so poorly makes it difficult, but our reaction to the dissapointment or to defend in the final third, all the stuff we had worked on, (wasn’t good enough).

“Sunderland just fought more. They came out of every single duel with the ball pretty much and had much more willingness than us to run when out of possession. I said before the game that we have so much to improve on amidst all the noise and the chaos of the last 10 days - late last night two of the players thought they were moving, but they didn’t.

“But that’s not an excuse when you step onto the pitch, especially here. The game plan goes out of the window a little bit when you go 2-0 down. The mentality was a big problem today. However good you are on the ball, if you don’t want to run it’s a big problem.

“I told the players that we need to make sure that this is a hugely important day for us in terms of understanding what the Championship is all about. It’s important for me not to overreact with all the hurt, your ego is dented when you get beat, and it’s on the TV.”

Is this a fair assessment from Russell Martin?

This is the first major setback under the new boss, so it’s important Southampton fans don’t overreact. Equally so, it was a dismal performance, and the reality is that they didn’t compete and show enough desire, which should never be the case.

So, Martin’s comments are very fair, and whilst he was extremely critical, he made sure he didn’t throw the players completely under the bus.

Clearly, this has to be the low point for Southampton this season, and they can’t afford to drop to those levels again, even if Sunderland deserve huge credit for the way they performed.

With the international break upon us, this one will sting for Southampton for almost two weeks until they get the chance to put things right in a big game at home to Leicester City.