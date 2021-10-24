Russell Martin identifies reason for Swansea’s defeat at Birmingham

Swansea City lost their three game unbeaten streak as they were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City on Saturday.

It was the final game of a busy week as Swansea have battled through two tough fixtures against Cardiff and West Brom. It led to manager Russell Martin admitting his side ‘struggled to match Birmingham City’s energy levels’.

Birmingham won the game thanks to Troy Deeney scoring his first for the Blues and Riley McGree putting the winner in in the 82nd minute either side of a Michael Obafemi equaliser.

Speaking to The Birmingham Mail, the Swans boss said: “We were tired, there’s no doubt about it. We lacked the intensity that we had in the previous two games.

“I thought we had a lot of control in the first half without really threatening, I don’t think they threatened at all either, really. It’s been physically and emotionally a really tough week.”

Swansea only mustered one shot on target in the game as Birmingham keeper’ Matija Sarkic was rarely troubled.

But that didn’t stop the former Norwich defender from complementing Birmingham for their performance, as he added: “They looked dangerous, they looked a threat and it was just energy, we couldn’t match that energy, people taking too many touches and some of the decision making and detail wasn’t right because we were tired.

“It was one game too many, probably, for too many of the players.”

The defeat leaves Swansea 15th four points off the top six, with their next outing at home to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It really was a lacklustre display from Swansea. Full credit should go to Birmingham but Swansea will be disappointed they couldn’t see the game out for the draw.

Martin’s side had built up some momentum and you’d be forgiven for thinking a potential top six push was on the cards but this performance shows that Swansea still have some way to go.

As well as a below par performance, Swansea don’t have the strength in depth other teams have and rely heavily on the likes of Jamie Paterson, Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes to be creative.

This Swansea side has all the right tools to push for the top six and once it clicks for Martin, they will certainly be up there.