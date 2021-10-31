Russell Martin heaps praise on Swansea City individual after Peterborough win

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has praised the impact Olivier Ntcham has had on the Swansea City side after their 3-0 win over Peterborough United yesterday.

The Welsh side are in great form, with the team embracing the attractive style of play that the former MK Dons chief is asking of them.

And, one man who has been hugely impressive is Ntcham. The midfielder was signed on a free transfer after leaving Celtic and even though he has taken time to get up to speed, his quality is clear.

The 25-year-old showed that class against the Posh, as he scored the third to cap off what was a fine team and individual display in the opening 45 minutes.

Clearly, Ntcham has made an impact on the boss, with Martin telling Wales Online just how pleased he is with the recent recruit.

“Olivier is going to be special. He possesses such talent but such a humility. The way he interacts with his team-mates, his professionalism, he’s an impressive human being.

“I think the crowd like it, and I’m really pleased he scored today, I think it’ll do him the world of good. He’s building up fitness.”

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Ntcham has added a lot to the Swansea side because he has brilliant technical ability to go with the pace and power that allows him to beat his opponent.

Under the guidance of Martin, who is encouraging attacking football, his game is flourishing and it appears to be the ideal fit for the player.

Now, it’s about Swansea and Ntcham maintaining the levels they’ve shown in recent weeks as they look to continue their push up the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.