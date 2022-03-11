Russell Martin gives verdict on Swansea progression

Swansea City boss Russell Martin says his team are progressing in the right direction.

Swansea have won three and lost three of their last six games so are in rocky form but travel to Blackpool tomorrow in the hope they can bounce back for a 5-1 defeat against Fulham midweek.

Despite being an inconsistent side, head coach Russell Martin told BBC Sport: “I feel like the wheels are turning and they are going in the right direction.

“Culturally, the way the boys train and behave, I feel like it’s turning into the environment we want it to be.

“From where we were [at the start of the season] to where we are, I’m happy.”

Despite sitting in a disappointing 16th position in the league for a team who have made the play-offs in the last two seasons, Swansea have stuck by the coach they appointed at the start of the season.

When asked his analysis on his side’s season, Martin admitted: “The only thing I am not too happy about is the league position, but I have got no doubt given time – and we want the time to be successful here because we feel really connected to the place – we will get to where we want to get to and where everyone else wants to go.

“We all want to be higher up in the league and we feel like there have been really key moments where we missed the opportunity to cement ourselves higher up the league. That’s been frustrating.

“We want to finish as strongly as possible.”

The Verdict:

It’s been of a bit of a weird one to watch at Swansea this year. They have come significantly below their expectations as a club and at most other clubs you’d expect to see a different manager have come in.

However, Swansea have made the choice to stick with Martin and they will be hoping after the chance to build the squad in summer, he will be able to push his team on to achieve more next season.

It sounds as though the boss feels like he’s had a recent breakthrough with his side and now they are doing things properly and making some progress.

They’re still a very inconsistent side so as the season starts to come to a close, hopefully they can apply some of their improvement to games and get a more consistent run to see the season out.