Russell Martin gives Joel Piroe transfer update ahead of Stoke City clash

Russell Martin has hinted that Joel Piroe may yet leave Swansea City this summer.

The Swans’ boss was open about his unhappiness with the transfer window situation and has claimed that the market should be closed in time for the start of the season.

The Championship club will have played seven league games by the time the 11pm deadline arrives on Thursday.

In the team’s opening six fixtures, Piroe has scored just once — from the penalty spot — with the side currently 22nd in the table.

Speculation surrounding his future has disrupted a lot of Swansea’s summer, which the manager has claimed may yet not be resolved until the window closes.

“I’m sure I’ll get asked about Joel Piroe, but at the minute, he’s here,” said Martin, via Dai Sport.

“How we’ve played so many games with the transfer window open is ridiculous. I’m sure agents like it.

“But if you really want to do it properly, then the window shuts the day before the season starts. It is what it is.

“I hope we go home with the same squad or maybe adding to it, which is unlikely at this time.”

Piroe was a standout player in the second division last season, scoring 22 times as Swansea earned a 15th place finish.

But so far he has been unable to recapture that form, with the South Wales outfit struggling for results to start the campaign.

The team has earned just five points ahead of Wednesday night’s clash away to Stoke City.

Martin will be hoping his side can give a reaction against the Potters as the squad looks to end a three game run without a win.

The Verdict

Despite his poor form to start the season, it would still come as a huge blow for Swansea to lose Piroe this summer.

The Dutchman was excellent last season, contributing massively to the team with 22 goals and six assists.

At the best of times, he would be considered very difficult to replace but with only a couple days left in the window it would be nearly impossible.

The arrival of Armstrong Okoflex from West Ham should ease the burden somewhat on the attack, and should give Martin more options form the bench, but results will need to be improved quickly to avoid a catastrophic start to the new term.