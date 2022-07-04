Russell Martin gives his verdict on Swansea City next season as 30-year-old extends his stay with the club

As we look ahead to the new season, Swansea City currently sit with a fairly young squad with the average age of the side less than 25.

However, the recent confirmation that 30-year-old Jamie Paterson has extended his time with the Swans means between himself, club captain Kyle Naughton and Matt Grimes, there is experience in the team too.

Securing these players has been a key bit of business for the Welsh club this summer, something which manager Russell Martin has alluded to himself.

Speaking to the club’s Official Media, the Swansea boss was full of praise for the senior players in his side and the impact they can have as he said: “All three of them have helped shaped the culture, how the team looks and how the younger players think.

“They add massive value to those younger players – and we do have a young squad.

“To get those three [confirmed for the new season] is really important to us moving forward.

“One of the most important bits of business we did last season was keeping Kyle Nathan was huge for us in terms of his understanding and belief in the way we want to play.

“In those three – Pato, Grimesy and Naughts – they are our most senior players, if not in age then in games, and they’re so important because of their belief in what we’re doing and how they play on the pitch.

“Hopefully we can keep building around those guys, support the young men that we have and then we will improve.”

25 quiz questions about Swansea City managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 Russell Martin: How old is he? 35 36 37 38

The Verdict:

This is brilliant business for Russell Martin ahead of the new season as he has been able to secure players he trusts not only on their own game but in the way they can support the younger players in the side too.

With the Swans wanting to build upon last season and push further up the league, they will need some experience in the squad and not having enough could cause them to struggle.

However, Martin has three clear leaders in the side who he will hope can make up for the youth in the squad and provide a good mix that will enable them to push up the table.