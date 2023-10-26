Highlights Southampton secured a last-minute draw against Preston North End, extending their unbeaten streak in the Championship to five matches.

Striker Che Adams suffered an injury during the match and was substituted at halftime, leaving manager Russell Martin frustrated.

The extent and type of Adams' injury are unclear, making it uncertain whether he will be fit for Southampton's next match against Birmingham City.

Southampton made it five Championship matches without defeat last night with a last-gasp draw away at Preston North End.

Saints had taken the lead in the match just after the half an hour mark, with Kyle Walker-Peters coming up with the goods for his side.

In the second half, though, Southampton started slowly, with Preston finding the back of the net twice in three minutes via Milutin Osmajic and Brad Potts to turn the game on its head.

It wasn't to be until the sixth minute of added time at the end of the match that Southampton would draw level, with Ched Evans putting the ball into his own net under pressure from Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu, who initially looked as though he might have nodded home.

Russell Martin left frustrated as latest injury blow

Whilst the result was a positive one in the end, the match was not without its frustrations.

Indeed, striker Che Adams was substituted at half time during the match with an injury.

Martin went on to discuss the extent of the injury post-match, admitting he was left frustrated by it.

"He’s picked up an injury and it’s frustrating," Martin explained on Adams after the match, via the Daily Echo.

"It’s really frustrating for him and for us.

“This is the problem with going away on international duty and their routine is different, it’s the same with Carlos (Alcaraz) and Stuey (Armstrong).

“We don’t decide without speaking to them and getting them involved in it, and I think it was the right thing (to start them from the bench) for 60 or 70 minutes.

“That 20-minute period will make people think differently about the changes but that is why have a multi-disciplinary team with medical and sport science.

“We all sit around a table and have an honest discussion and then the decision is made with the players understanding why.

“Sometimes they agree and sometimes they don’t, but we have a chance this weekend to make it a top week overall.”

Will Che Adams be fit for Southampton's next match?

As you can see from Russell Martin's comments above, he did not specify the type of injury suffered by Adams, nor the length that he would be out for.

Therefore, at this stage, it's hard to say whether or not he will be fit for Southampton's next match.

Che Adams' career in numbers so far per division, according to Transfermarkt Division Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 124 34 15 Championship 127 37 15 League One 47 11 2 League One Play-Offs 1 1 *Stats correct as of 26th October 2023.

That next match is against Birmingham City at the St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 12:30PM.

There is clearly very little time between then and now, so if Adams' injury is anything remotely serious, it's unlikely he'll be fit for that one.

We await a further update on the situation from Russell Martin later this week, though.