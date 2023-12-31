Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin hopes Che Adams will stay at the club beyond January.

However, he hasn't ruled out a winter exit for the Scotland international.

Adams should focus on performing well at St Mary's to attract potential offers.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is keen for Che Adams to remain at St Mary's beyond the end of the January window, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The Saints saw plenty of key players depart during the summer window, which was a blow for them, though a necessary step considering they needed to adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship.

Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia all sealed moves back to the Premier League - and Nathan Tella also departed as he sealed a big-money move to Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Despite all of these sales generating plenty of money for the Saints, which could allow them to resist offers for other key players next month, some first-teamers could still leave the south-coast side before the end of the upcoming window which could be a blow in their quest to keep up with the likes of Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Adams is one player who could potentially be on his way out of St Mary's, having attracted interest from Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the latter considering a fresh move for him next month.

Martin on Adams' Southampton future: "I can’t give a definitive answer"

With Adams' contract expiring in 2024, Martin admitted that the striker's future is uncertain at this point.

Asked about whether he will be sold next month, the Saints' boss said: "There are so many different factors - he has six months left on his contract and there will be a lot of people interested in him because of the quality he has.

"I’m sure his agent will have one view of it, I’ve got one view of it and the ownership will have a different view if an offer comes in that is too good for them to refuse.

"I can’t give a definitive answer, but we are prepared for whatever comes if he is here at the end of the window. If he isn’t, I’m sure we will have replaced him."

The stance Che Adams needs to take on his Southampton future

Considering Adams has gone periods of the season without a goal, he needs to capitalise on his current goalscoring run and focus on his football at St Mary's.

If he can perform, there will be bids, so him concentrating on his current club rather than speculation may actually help him to get a move away if he wants that.

You couldn't blame him if he wanted to seal a move back to the English top flight, but he needs to earn the right to do so.

At the moment, he needs to be doing even more.

It's not as if he needs to move on for financial reasons either, because even though he could become a free agent at the end of the season which could create uncertainty for him, a contract offer is seemingly on the table at his current club.