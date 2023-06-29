Southampton are eyeing a potential raid of Swansea City now that Russell Martin has been confirmed as manager of the Saints.

According to The Sun, the former Swans boss has identified three players currently at his former club, as well as free agent Ryan Manning, as potential transfer targets.

Martin was officially appointed as manager earlier this month after a protracted negotiation process with their Championship rivals.

A disagreement over compensation has reportedly led to damaged relations between the two clubs, so it remains to be seen whether Swansea will be willing to do business with the recently relegated side.

Who are Southampton interested in signing from Swansea City?

As well as free agent Manning, who left Swansea following the expiration of his contract this summer, Southampton have set their sights on defensive duo Ben Cabango and Nathan Wood.

Striker Joel Piroe is also on the shortlist of potential transfer targets, although the Championship side face competition for the 19-goal man.

It is believed that the south coast club will only pursue one of the defensive options as Southampton look to upgrade in that area of the squad.

Meanwhile, Manning is also likely to receive interest from elsewhere given his free agent status.

It remains to be seen how much any of these players would cost Southampton in any potential deal with Swasnea.

How did these Southampton transfer targets perform for Russell Martin at Swansea City?

Wood and Cabango formed a strong partnership at the heart of the Swans’ defence last season, which led to speculation linking Wood to a move to the Premier League earlier this year.

Manning was also a stand-out figure from the left flank, earning a reputation as one of the division’s best in that position.

Meanwhile, Piroe was one of the league’s top scorers last season, bagging 19 in the Championship to bring his overall tally to 41 during his time in Wales.

Do Southampton have a chance of making these signings from Swansea City?

Given how negotiations went with the appointment of Martin, perhaps Swansea will look to avoid selling to Southampton this summer.

However, if the Saints come in with a good offer then it is doubtful that the club will let their relationship with Southampton ruin the chance to make some good money.

Martin is in the re-building phase with the Hampshire club, so going back to his better Swansea players makes sense.

However, competition will be stiff for Manning and Piroe, so completing all these deals seems unlikely at this stage.