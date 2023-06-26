Southampton are interested in signing Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, according to the Daily Mail.

Piroe has enjoyed a hugely successful two years in South Wales since his arrival from PSV in July 2021 and he scored 20 goals and registered two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Swans last season under Russell Martin.

Following Martin's move to St Mary's, he is reportedly keen to reunite with Piroe, but "acrimony between the clubs over Martin's compensation following his switch from Swansea could well hinder negotiations".

The Dutchman is also attracting interest from Italian side Salernitana who are lining up a £10 million offer, while Sky Sports claim that two unnamed Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

What is the latest on Joel Piroe's Swansea City future?

The Swans could cash in on Piroe this summer as he enters the last year of his contract.

Swansea offered Piroe a new deal last season, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension and Martin admitted in April that the 23-year-old could be sold.

"I'm sure there will be [clubs looking at him]. Well, I know there is," Martin told the BBC.

"If it was down to me [Piroe's contract] would have been sorted a long time ago, but it's not.

"Our main job is to win as many games as we possibly can. The next big remit is to develop young talent and give them an opportunity to play

"While it's frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel's ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, with a year left on his contract, we have to accept that may be a possibility."

Martin could now attempt to bring Piroe with him to the South Coast, but he would cost a significant transfer fee, with the Daily Mail reporting that Piroe is rated at £12 million.

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Southampton?

Piroe would be an outstanding addition for the Saints.

He has proven himself to be a prolific Championship striker in recent years and thrived under Martin during the pair's time working together at Swansea.

It would be a huge coup for the Saints to land Piroe's signature, but the disagreements between the clubs over compensation for Martin could prove to be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

While Piroe would be expensive, Southampton are likely to receive sizeable transfer fees for the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia this summer which may provide the funds to pursue Piroe.