Russell Martin explains Swansea City change during Birmingham stalemate

Swansea City struggled to a goalless draw at home against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon – in a match where the hosts allowed Lee Bowyer’s side to have almost double the amount of shots on their own turf.

Like ever, the Swans had the lions share of possession but they could have easily walked away with nothing from the Swansea.com Stadium, with Birmingham having 16 shots but just four of them being on target.

Russell Martin had to make two changes to his line-up before kick off with both Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson withdrawing, and that could have potentially disrupted the game-plan from the ex-Scotland international.

One of the players who came into the starting 11 was Finley Burns, who joined on loan from Manchester City in the January transfer window and had only made two Swans appearances so far before being brought in against the Blues.

The 18-year-old lasted just 45 minutes though as he was withdrawn at half time and replaced by Joel Latibeaudiere, and Martin explained his reasoning behind the substitution with Burns perhaps not covering himself in glory on the pitch.

“Fin’s fine,” Martin revealed, per WalesOnline.

He’s an 18-year-old boy living away from home on his own for the first time.

“He’s adapting, it’s just taking time.

“He’ll get another opportunity between now and the end of the season,” he said.

“I thought Joel Latibeaudiere was brilliant when he came on. That was a positive for us.”

The Verdict

Burns came in as another defensive option in January and because of his lack of experience in senior football, he’s not going to be consistent at this stage of his career.

The teenager has been used to development squad football and naturally he found coming into the Swansea team very late in the day and against some exciting attacking players a challenge.

Swansea didn’t concede when he was on the pitch though – albeit maybe very luckily – so that’s at least one positive for Burns.

However, on the basis of his performance he probably won’t be selected to start against Cardiff City following the international break.