Russell Martin drops selection hints ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion cup tie

Russell Martin will look to shuffle his pack for Swansea City’s League Cup trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.

The Swans will be looking to harness the momentum from their epic comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Luton Town on Saturday, Martin dropped a few hints in terms of his team selection in his pre-match press conference this morning with quotes provided by the club’s website.

He said: “There will be changes. Also, it is important other people get the opportunity to play and show what they can do.

“We have to provide that, and we want to go with a strong team and try and win the game, and a few players take the opportunity.

“It’s important that everyone is part of the picture, that everyone is part of getting that detail of what we are doing. We want everyone to have opportunity.” he added.

Martin is clearly eager to give some of the fringe players exposure on Wednesday evening to ensure they are as well versed in the style of play as the rest of his squad. The Seagulls are also likely to rotate heavily, giving the Swans a chance of progressing against former manager Graham Potter.

The Verdict

Martin’s motivation to keep all squad members on board and give them an opportunity to impress is very wholesome. A positive tactic in looking to keep the harmony and morale high within the squad.

It is questionable whether the Swans would benefit from a cup run this term, currently sat in 21st outside the relegation zone on goal difference the distraction could negatively impact their already precarious league position.

Swansea’s hosting of Huddersfield Town takes priority over the midweek cup excursion and that will be reflected in the strength of the side Martin picks at the American Express Community Stadium.