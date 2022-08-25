Russell Martin discusses Swansea City financial situation amid transfer frustration

Swansea City boss Russell Martin insists he knew what he was getting into as frustration builds over the lack of transfer activity at the club.

The Welsh side have endured a disappointing start to the campaign, with his side sitting 20th ahead of the weekend trip to Middlesbrough.

Therefore, many feel the poor results prove new faces are needed to strengthen the squad ahead of the deadline, but the owners are not putting up the cash to fund significant arrivals.

And, speaking to the BBC, Martin understood why fans are not happy with that, but he explained that he was aware of the off-field situation.

“We accept the situation. We will get frustrated sometimes, as the supporters will. In the meantime, we have to create Premier League players – hopefully for us and, if not, to sell and to earn money. That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.

“Julian [Winter, chief executive] has been quite open about that at fans’ forums. I’ve been quite open about that. The aim is to always try and ultimately get to the Premier League, but we don’t have the financial resources of the majority of this league now.”

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

The verdict

This is not what the supporters wanted to hear but you have to appreciate the honesty from Martin here as he is outlining exactly where Swansea are right now.

As he says, they simply can’t compete financially with many in the Championship and whilst it’s obviously not good for the club, it’s the reality.

That has prompted calls for the owners to go but again, it’s not that simple and a takeover is a long process, so for the short-term at least, Martin has explained Swansea’s targets.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.