Highlights Russell Martin is open to retaining Che Adams at Southampton, but discussions about his future are ongoing and a move away is still a possibility.

Adams has been on the bench for Martin's league games but has scored as a substitute in both fixtures.

Selling Adams now, with just one year left on his contract, may be the easiest solution for Southampton, especially if they receive a fee of £12 to £15 million.

Russell Martin has provided an update on the future of Che Adams amid speculation over the Southampton player’s future.

The forward has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning he could depart as a free agent in the summer of 2024 if a renewal is not agreed.

This summer does represent an opportunity to cash-in on what transfer value he still holds, with reports suggesting there are multiple clubs interested in his services.

It has been claimed that Everton are leading the race to his signature, with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolves all also said to be considering a move.

Adams has been with the Saints since the summer of 2019, signing from Birmingham City in a reported £15 million deal.

Does Che Adams have a future at Southampton?

Martin has responded to the speculation surrounding the Scotland international’s future.

The Southampton boss is open to retaining the striker beyond the summer transfer window, with talks being held over what the future holds for Adams.

The 37-year-old has admitted that they are keeping all of their options open, indicating that a move away is still a distinct possibility.

“There’s been discussions about what the future holds and everyone has decided to keep options open,” said Martin, via Alfie House.

“If he’s still here in two weeks it will be a conversation that is ongoing.

“He’s really happy here but we have to see what happens, right?

“Ideally you’d like to avoid people entering the final year of their contracts.”

How has Che Adams fared under Russell Martin?

Adams has only had a place on the bench for both of Martin’s league games in charge of the team so far this season.

However, the 27-year-old has scored as a substitute in both fixtures, with his goal sealing all three points in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Adams also helped to secure a point at home to Norwich City in what was a dramatic 4-4 draw against the Canaries.

The forward also earned a start in the side’s 3-1 loss to Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup first round.

Southampton will be aiming to compete for automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year.

The Saints have already offloaded a number of high profile first team squad members, including the likes of Roméo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse.

However, the departures might not end there as Adams could still potentially leave by the 1 September deadline.

Should Southampton cash-in on Che Adams?

Given he has just one year remaining on his contract, it may be the easiest solution to sell the forward now.

If a new contract can be agreed, then the Scot could have a role to play in helping the south coast club gain promotion.

However, if a fee in the region of £12 to 15 million is received then it might be best for all parties to move the player on this summer.

Adams has started the season well, but he has shown he is unable to score goals consistently at the highest level, which has put a ceiling on what he can achieve with the club.