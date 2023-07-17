Russell Martin has discussed the future of Tino Livramento at Southampton.

The new Saints manager is preparing his team for the upcoming Championship season, which gets underway in just under three weeks.

The South Coast club will be aiming to compete for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, they may have to do so without Livramento, who is the subject of intense transfer speculation.

The full back has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, although a significant difference in valuation has proven a stumbling block to completing a move so far this summer.

What has Russell Martin said about Tino Livramento’s Southampton future?

Martin has highlighted the impact Livramento could have on the team if he remains at the club following the team’s 1-1 draw with Goztepe at the weekend.

The Southampton boss has predicted the full back to have a big role in the team going forward, admitting that he hopes the Englishman remains at St. Mary’s despite transfer interest from the Premier League.

“It’s just about [Livramento's] understanding of where he needs to be on the pitch for us and why," said Martin, via Hampshire Live.

"He won’t do it in every single game, there will be variants and different details.

“I think he is getting used to it though, and I think he enjoys how much of the ball he gets, he will create a lot for us from there.

“He will still be able to get on the outside and do what he has done best, he is a really exciting player to work with, a real talent, and I’m enjoying working with him.

“Hopefully, it will stay that way.”

Livramento made just two substitute appearances in the league last season as injury prevented him from competing until the closing stages of the campaign.

An ACL injury suffered in 2022 saw him miss a full year of action, but his recovery to full fitness has taken a positive step this pre-season.

He will be hoping to get back to full speed in time for the new term, which begins with a clash away to Sheffield Wednesday on 4 August.

Livramento was one of the team’s standout performers prior to his injury, featuring as a consistent presence in the side under Ralph Hassenhuttl.

How important could Tino Livramento be to Southampton if he stayed at the club for next season?

There is a reason that the player has attracted Premier League interest despite missing the last 12 months of football.

The 20-year-old is an impressive player that has performed well in the top flight in the past.

While there may be some concerns over his ability in the immediate aftermath of such a lengthy absence, there is no doubting his potential.

It would be a real coup if Southampton could hold onto the right-back, who could reassert himself as a key player in the side if he can prove his fitness for the start of the new season.

The step down to the Championship could allow Livramento to excel in 2023/24 and should mean he's able to influence the game more going forward than he was able to at Premier League level.