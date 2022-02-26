Russell Martin discusses long-term Swansea City plans

Swansea City boss Russell Martin insists that their inconsistent results in recent weeks won’t distract from his long-term plans with the club.

The Welsh outfit have lost four of their last six games heading into Monday’s clash with West Brom, in what has been a mixed first season for the ex-MK Dons chief with the Swans.

Despite not always getting the results he’s wanted, Martin has managed to change the playing style, with the team playing the possession based approach that he demands.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Martin made it clear that his vision for the future hasn’t changed as he looks to make his mark on the club in the years to come.

“Results don’t change how I feel about the whole project. I love it here. We’ve had a huge number of challenges this season and I think the players have dealt with things incredibly well.”

Martin’s men haven’t won away from home since late November, and they go to The Hawthorns on the back of a heavy 4-0 loss at Sheffield United last time out.

The verdict

Everyone has seen how Martin has changed the club since he came in, even if it hasn’t brought instant success.

But, he’s clearly not a manager who is going to go away from his beliefs and that’s what all at Swansea are buying into. So, he’s focused on making these improvements in the years to come.

The next few months will allow Martin to assess who will be a part of that future as he prepares for what will be a busy summer.

