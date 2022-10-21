Russell Martin discusses Joe Allen’s mood ahead of Swansea v Cardiff derby

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed that midfielder Joe Allen is ‘frustrated’ ahead of this weekend’s South Wales Derby clash.

The Swans are set to host bitter rivals Cardiff in Championship action on Sunday afternoon.

However, Allen will not feature in the tie as he is still suffering from a hamstring injury that has seen him miss the club’s last five matches.

Speaking ahead of the match, Martin told the media that Allen was frustrated at not being able to take part in the derby clash.

“Joe [Allen] is frustrated,” the Swansea boss explained, via Swansea club media.

“He’s angry and upset at missing this one for sure but we just have to assess the situation.

“We hope that at some point soon we’ll have a bit more clarity on that one.”

Meanwhile, on what the Derby meant to the club, Russell martin explained that he knows how much it means to supporters and everyone associated with the club.

“Everyone knows how much this game means to supporters and everyone around the club.” he added.

“We have to manage it as well as we did last year with both games and turn it into a game we want it to be and not turn it into an occasion.”

Swansea v Cardiff is scheduled for a 12PM noon kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict

What a matchup this should be in the Championship this weekend.

Although Swansea are in fine form, and Cardiff not so much, previous results tend to go out of the window when a derby rolls around.

You do feel for Joe Allen missing this one, though.

The Welshman, having came through Swansea’s youth set up, will have been as keen as anyone to play and get the three points against the Bluebirds this weekend.

Fingers crossed his hamstring injury heals soon and we see him back on the pitch for the Swans.