Russell Martin details tactical plan that could increase opportunities for Swansea City player

Russell Martin has told Wales Online that Swansea City have been considering a switch of formation to cater for two forwards.

The Swansea boss has revealed that he has been considering deploying Michael Obafemi next to Joel Piroe, with game time being rather limited for the former Southampton striker.

Obafemi has been restricted to just 294 minutes of Championship action this season, with his first and only start coming during a 3-3 draw at Luton Town in September.

His time on the sidelines has predominantly been because of Piroe’s excellent form since arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium, but it now appears that there is scope of playing them together.

The Swans have lost their last three Championship clashes, with Martin assessing his options in order to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Speaking to Wales Online about this tactical switch, Martin said: “There’s been a few occasions where we’ve got them on the pitch together.

“It’s certainly something we’ve been working on and looking at. It’s definitely something we are really considering.

“Joel has been so good in playing one up top, it’s been really difficult for Michael to get an opportunity in a one.

“There are games where we’ll end up in a two, but we can create a lot of chances with just the one up top.

“There’s always a balance to be had. If we play with a two we have to lose someone somewhere, and the guys behind them have been really strong, especially in midfield, that’s been one of our strongest units.

“But it’s something we’re working on so the guys are ready for if we need to do it in a game or if we need to start a game like that then they’ll be ready and have as much detail as they can on that.”

The Verdict

Obafemi is a talented player who needs time to develop into a striker who could do some serious damage in the Championship.

He will not be too disheartened with the lack of game time, as he is still a young player who is learning his trade in a difficult second-tier campaign.

Piroe has adapted to the Championship seamlessly, whilst a run in the side could do the same for Obafemi, with the pair both offering different traits and abilities.

Should the pair start together in the new year future, there is one thing that can be promised, and that will be that the pair will work relentlessly out of possession and cause spark fear in their opponents.