Russell Martin delivers verdict on Steve Cooper’s time at Swansea City ahead of Nottingham Forest showdown

Swansea City boss Russell Martin believes predecessor Steve Cooper’s work before he came in made things ‘easier’ for the 35-year-old when he arrived at the club in August, speaking to the BBC.

Cooper’s current side Nottingham Forest face the Swans this weekend, having lost just one of his opening 14 games in charge of the East Midlands outfit and guiding them from the bottom of the table to a more respectable 13th position.

Their victory against Peterborough United last weekend has given them the perfect platform going into what will be a difficult tie at the Swansea.com Stadium tomorrow afternoon, with the hosts desperate to bounce back from consecutive defeats.

Cooper has enjoyed a reasonably successful senior managerial career so far, being given a chance to move from England’s youth setup to the Swans in 2019 and guiding them to two play-off finishes before leaving the South Wales outfit in the summer due to his concerns over the direction of the club.

Losing in the semi-finals in 2020, he managed to go one step further with the Swans this year, but ultimately lost out once again with Brentford scoring twice in the first half at Wembley to secure their place in the Premier League.

Many Swansea fans will disagree with each other on how successful Cooper’s time at the club was – but Martin has been complimentary and even believes the Welshman made his job easier when he took the hotseat back in the summer.

Delivering his verdict on his predecessor ahead of this tie, the 35-year-old said: “I don’t think anyone can sit here and say he didn’t do a good job.

“Every manager has their own way of doing things but what he did here, I don’t think anyone can come in and criticise.

“What he did leave here was a group of players who are culturally really strong in terms of the way they work together, how willing they are to work hard.

“That certainly made it easier for us coming in.”

The Verdict:

Considering the sales that were made during his time there, the fact he was able to get to the play-offs twice with the limited resources he had should be commended, and you could argue he would’ve led them to the Premier League had he been able to retain some of his prized assets and/or been backed more in the transfer market.

He certainly didn’t leave the club in a bad state despite there being quite a lot of transfer movement once Martin came in, even if the timing of his departure wasn’t the best right before the start of this campaign.

But there are some fans that are more content with Martin at the helm with his style of play, so in the end, everything seems to have worked out for the best for all parties and both Swansea and Forest will be looking to push on as they target a top-six finish.

After both clubs’ slow starts to their 2021/22 campaign, they may not have been expecting to compete for a play-off place, but they to need take advantage of any nerves that may creep in for the likes of West Brom and Sheffield United who will be expected to secure a play-off spot at the end of the season.

This mental edge tomorrow’s opponents have over the latter duo could prove to be the difference, so they can’t take their foot off the gas now.