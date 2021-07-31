Russell Martin delivers update on his future following Swansea City approach

Milton Keynes Dons head coach Russell Martin turned down Swansea City’s advances twice before a third approach came on Friday, according to journalist Toby Lock.

And it is that third approach which has caused Martin to have a change of heart and he will now talk to the Welsh club to see what they have to offer for him, Lock said after he had a conversation with the Scotsman before his Dons side faced AFC Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup this afternoon.

Just chatted with RM: He says he's turned Swansea down twice this week before their approach on Friday. Now he feels obliged to speak to them to see what they have to offer.

There has been conflicting reports as to whether or not Martin will be staying or leaving Stadium MK, but for now his mind seems to be undecided.

The 35-year-old has been a leading candidate all week alongside former Chelsea under-18’s manager Jody Morris and the latter has been in talks according to The Athletic.

Martin has always been in the frame though, however his contractual situation meant that Swansea would have to pay a compensation figure which may have complicated matters.

It now seems that Martin is the leading candidate now to replace Steve Cooper and he will talk to the club following the Dons’ clash with Bournemouth.

The Verdict

Martin’s future is still no clearer but at least the situation itself is now clear – this is all down to Martin and what he wants to do.

Now that he’s admitted he’s going to see what Swansea have to say to him it will be down to the Scot to decide if he wants to carry on what he’s building at Stadium MK or move to a club who even though were 90 minutes from the Premier League last season, don’t look to be making progressive steps in terms of on-field personnel.

The timing of it all isn’t ideal but MK Dons had to clarify their position due to the intense media speculation – it’s not a done deal like some have suggested but it’s closer than ever to being done but Martin may feel he’s better off staying where he is when it is all said and done.