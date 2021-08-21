Russell Martin delivers update on future of Swansea City ace as Fulham and Bournemouth circle

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has insisted that the Swans have not got any bids on the table for midfielder Matt Grimes and that he is happy to remain with the club.

Grimes’ future has been in doubt throughout the summer transfer window and the midfielder was heavily linked with a potential move to Fulham.

There were even reports that the 26-year-old was close to completing a move to Craven Cottage at one stage, but the after-effects of Covid-19 prevented him from having a medical.

The likes of Bournemouth, Brighton and Watford have also been credited with an interest in Grimes during the summer window. However, at this stage none of those three clubs have come in with a concrete offer for his services.

Speaking to Wales Online following Swansea’s 1-0 win at Bristol City on Friday night where Grimes starred, Martin insisted that the midfielder had not attracted a transfer offer at this stage and that he was confident that the 26-year-old is happy with the Swans.

He said: “He’s been great for us since we’ve come in, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well, the way he conducts himself, he’s the captain for a reason, and he takes big responsibility on the pitch. He was a bit tired towards the end because he’s played just about every minute for us

“Nothing’s changed, really. He’s our player, we haven’t had a bid, he’s really happy here, as is his partner, who loves the area.

“So as far as I’m concerned he’s ours.

“And until someone tells me different I’ll enjoy working with him.”

The verdict

This is excellent news for Swansea supporters to here because it is essential that they manage to keep hold of Grimes this summer.

The midfielder has been in brilliant form since the start of the campaign and he has adapted brilliantly to the way that Martin wants to get his side playing in the Championship this term.

It had been looking likely that Grimes could potentially leave the club before the transfer window closes with Fulham at one point looking close to securing his signature.

The 26-year-old would have been a huge loss given that they have already lost a number of key players from their squad this summer.

From these comments, it seems that Fulham’s interest has died down somewhat and also that the likes of Brighton, Watford and Bournemouth have yet to test their resolve over the midfielder.

That suggests that there is a strong chance that Swansea will be able to keep hold of one of their most influential performers and that will be huge if they can do so.