Russell Martin delivers Swansea City verdict as Bristol City clash comes into focus

Swansea City boss Russell Martin hasn’t had the easiest start to life as a manager in the Championship this season but the manager claims he is ‘motivated’ to deliver a result for both the club and their fans against Bristol City on Friday, as per the club’s official website.

The 35-year-old won plaudits aplenty during his last role at MK Dons but he decided to take the plunge and leave his position at the club in pursuit of Championship football. With Swansea, he has now been given the chance to further his work and philosophy for fast and attractive football in a bid to get the side back into the Premier League.

However, it hasn’t been much of a positive start to life as a second tier manager so far, with the boss yet to lead his side to a single league win. Martin’s team picked up a point against Sheffield United and battered Reading in the EFL Cup, but were well-beaten by both Blackburn and Stoke.

However, the manager remains positive and says he is eager to get his side on track and winning games – starting with Bristol City on Friday night. He told the club’s official website: “It’s been so hectic and intense. There has not been a lot of time on the training pitch, but it is what it is.

“It’s tough but I think our players will be energised with the game being on Sky, we also know we are going to have a lot of our supporters making the trip and we are motivated to deliver for them because they give us such fantastic backing home and away.

“It’s another quick turnaround but that’s the good thing about football is that we’ve got a quick opportunity to set the record straight.”

Even though the games are coming thick and fast for Swansea, they’ll be desperate then to get back out onto the field this weekend to try and pick up that first three points of the season.

The Verdict

Russell Martin has already proven that he is an exciting young manager, who has a clear mindset and idea of how he wants his teams to play. At MK Dons, he took the league by storm and although he couldn’t seal a promotion, the club certainly looked on track to keep getting better and better.

Now, at Swansea, he deserves the chance to do the same. He’s only a few games in so far and it’s still very early in the campaign yet to jump to any conclusions about the manager.

If he can get the Welsh side playing the kind of football that he wants, then results will surely follow. You can’t wait too long for that first three points to come though, especially in the second tier, so they’ll be hoping that wait does comes to a quick end against Bristol City.