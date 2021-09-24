Russell Martin delivers Swansea City injury update ahead of Huddersfield clash

Russell Martin has revealed that Swansea City have a full compliment of players to choose from for the visit of Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Martin played a rotated line-up in midweek for their Carabao Cup defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in a bid to freshen things up, with key legs being rested ahead of the Terriers’ visit to the Liberty Stadium.

The likes of Matt Grimes, Olivier Ntcham and Michael Obafemi were all left out of the squad and elimination from the cup is one less distraction for Martin and co to worry about going forward.

The Welsh side sit 20th in the Championship after a poor start to the season, with the squad still adapting to the way that former Scotland international Martin wants them to play.

Huddersfield have started this season well but they do indeed face a tough task against a team who will have momentum following the late comeback against Luton last week to draw 3-3, and fans will be delighted to hear about the injury update from Martin.

“Nothing major, nothing that’s going to affect our selection choice for tomorrow,” Martin responded when asked about any potential absentees, per Swansea’s official Twitter account.

“Everyone comes through pretty much unscathed.”

The Verdict

Even though they’ve had a poor start to the season, Swansea’s late transfer window additions mean that they have strong options going forward.

And that can only be a good thing especially as they come up against a Huddersfield side who still look susceptible at the back after losing to lowly Nottingham Forest last week.

How long Martin has a full squad at his disposal though remains to be seen – Championship matches come thick and fast and knocks are likely to be picked up along the way.

Swansea won’t have a better chance to get a win under their belts for the first time since August 20 in the league and they’ll do it with a fully-fit squad.