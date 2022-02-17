Russell Martin delivers Swansea City injury blow ahead of Sheffield United clash

Swansea City take on Sheffield United this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to earn another three points in the second tier.

The Swans are looking set for a mid-table finish as things stand but if they can go on a serious run of form you can’t count them out of the play-off race just yet.

Sheffield United need to be beaten, though, given the Blades’ nearer proximity to the top six as things stand in the second tier.

It’ll be a tough challenge for Russell Martin’s men, of course, but they will feel as though they are up to the task – though Kyle Naughton is set to be missing:

🗣️"Kyle (Naughton) would love to be back for this one but it is a game too early for him. — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) February 17, 2022

The Verdict

A blow for the Swans but, even so, they will feel that they have the players available to cause Paul Heckingbottom and his side a fair few headaches.

Of course, defensively they need to be sound as well with the Blades possessing plenty of attacking threat, but there is no reason why the Welsh club shouldn’t have belief for this game.

Naughton doesn’t appear far away, meanwhile, but this game does appear to be coming just a little too soon for him – though it won’t be long until he is back.

