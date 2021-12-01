Russell Martin delivers Jamie Paterson verdict amid Swansea form

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has hailed talisman Jamie Paterson for becoming a real leader both on and off the pitch for his side, speaking candidly to the Swans’ media team about the 29-year-old.

The advanced midfielder arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium back in the summer on a free transfer, having been released by Championship rivals Bristol City on the expiration of his contract.

Previously training with Middlesbrough after his departure from Ashton Gate, it was Russell Martin’s men that moved to offer him a contract as the 35-year-old’s first signing of his managerial tenure, with Paterson signing a one-year deal in South Wales.

He has proven to be a real success at Swansea thus far, scoring eight goals and recording four assists in 20 Championship appearances this term, appearing in every one of their second-tier games so far this season and forming a formidable partnership with fellow summer signing Joel Piroe.

Adding to his tally with an early goal against Reading last weekend, interest in his services with his creativity and goal threat is only likely to increase with the ex-Bristol City man fitting in seamlessly to Martin’s system. West Brom are one of the sides reported to be monitoring his situation at this stage.

Not only are his goalscoring contributions making him a vital asset in South Wales, but his leadership is another emerging quality that’s coming to the fore according to manager Martin.

Speaking about this in more detail, the latter said: “We speak about Pato a lot, as we always do with players who are goalscorers and creators, but the great thing about him is that he has come in and understood what has been expected of him.

“He has been given real clarity, and he is turning himself into a real leader in the group and on the pitch. You can hear how vocal he is on the pitch when he is at close quarters.

“He is always talking to his team-mates about positions, when to play forward, when to keep the ball. He understands his role and is really enjoying himself.”

The Verdict:

As a midfielder who’s a key part of the Swans’ spine, having him as a vocal leader can only benefit the second-tier side with multiple leaders emerging in the club’s dressing room.

This will help to take the burden off current captain Matt Grimes who can count on Paterson and others to support some of the club’s younger squad members and ensure high standards are maintained to stop their teammates going through the motions.

Considering the club are still in a transitional phase, it would be easy for players to take their foot off the gas but that’s where the likes of Grimes and Paterson will come in to put a stop to that.

This revelation will also please an interested West Brom side that are currently devoid of both confidence and creativity. With the 29-year-old proving to be a great leader, he could help to provide Valerien Ismael’s side with a clear direction and purpose, something that’s desperately needed at The Hawthorns in their current situation.

But with Paterson adapting to life in Swansea so well, relishing the role of being a vocal player under a relatively inexperienced manager, it would be hard to see him leaving the club anytime soon despite his current contract situation.