Russell Martin delivers honest Swansea City transfer update

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted he doesn’t expect any new arrivals this week as he confirmed departures are required as well.

The Welsh side have enjoyed a productive window so far, with the arrivals of Joe Allen and Harry Darling the two standout signings, even if they did sell Flynn Downes to West Ham.

With the Hammers paying £12m to land the midfielder, there was a hope that could trigger plenty of new faces joining the Swans.

However, that hasn’t happened, and Martin told Wales Online that nothing is imminent on that front ahead of the Championship opener against Rotherham next weekend.

“We need one or two players in certain positions, I think it’s really obvious, but I think we’ll have to wait financially for people to exit the building first. It’s never quite as simple as Flynn going and someone coming in.

“We’re at a place where there are a lot of players at the club and a lot of players we need to really assess if they’re going to help us week in, week out or if they’re better off playing elsewhere, whether that’s permanent or on loan.”

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

The verdict

In truth, this is not the news that Swansea fans would’ve wanted to hear as they will be keen for a few more signings and it’s frustrating that they can’t push ahead with that.

But, you can’t knock Martin’s honesty here and at least the supporters know what the situation is in terms of the finances – even if they don’t like it.

So, it could be a case of showing patience and things could pick up quickly for the Swans towards the end of the campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.