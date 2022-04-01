Russell Martin delivers fitness update on influential Swansea City pair ahead of Cardiff City clash

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed that Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson will be fit to play against Cardiff City tomorrow.

🗣️ On Pato and Flynn… "They’re both fine. Pato has been fine, he’s trained all week. They’ve both had a bit of time off. They’ll be good for tomorrow. They’re two hugely important players for us so it will be nice to have them back." — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 1, 2022

The Swans are gearing up for the clash at their bitter rivals knowing that if they pick up the three points in the capital then they will become the first side ever to do the double in the fixture.

And, their chances of beating the Bluebirds have been boosted by the fitness update provided by the boss when speaking to the club’s media, as he confirmed the influential pair, Downes and Paterson, are available for selection after missing the Birmingham draw prior to the international break.

You would expect the duo to be named in the XI for the clash at Cardiff, as they have both been regulars since Martin was appointed.

The verdict

This is very good news for Swansea as Downes is an excellent player with the way he keeps the ball and controls play from the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, the contribution from Paterson is clear to see with the goals and assists he has come up with this season, so having him in the XI will be massive.

So, there can be no excuses by Swansea with the team they can pick and they will be raring to go as they seek to make history by beating Cardiff twice in the same season.

