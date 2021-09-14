Russell Martin delivers encouraging Swansea City update

Swansea City boss Russell Martin believes that midfield duo Korey Smith and Liam Walsh aren’t far off making a full return from injury.

Smith has made only one appearance for Swansea this season, registering an assist in the opening day defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

During that game, Smith picked up a calf injury which has since sidelined him for the last five games, disrupting this season.

Walsh, meanwhile, has been unable to make his debut for Swansea since joining the club on a free transfer in the summer.

The 23-year-old struggled with various injury problems last season, injuring his thigh and then injuring his hamstring towards the back end of the campaign.

The midfielder aggravated that hamstring injury in pre-season against Southampton in a friendly match.

Speaking to the official website, though, Swansea boss Martin has said that the midfield duo aren’t far off making a return from injury.

He said: “Korey and Walshy are not far off at all from being involved in a matchday.

“Korey is back in training, Liam Walsh is continuing, Walshy has been training for a couple of weeks and looking really great, he’s nearly ready. Tivonge (Rushesha) has been great too.

“Korey has only trained for three days, he was out for four or five weeks. He’s looked really good, which I’m not surprised by as he’s put hard work in and he’s a fantastic professional, he’s looking really sharp.”

The Verdict

It would be a real boost for Swansea to have these two back available for selection as soon as possible.

Flynn Downes and Matt Grimes have been Martin’s preferred pairing so far this season, but Smith and Walsh would add much-needed depth to that area of the pitch.

Every successful side needs competition for places, and these two would provide just that.