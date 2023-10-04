Highlights Southampton secured another victory last night away at Stoke City, with Stuart Armstrong scoring the winning goal in the 42nd minute.

Russell Martin praised midfielder Flynn Downes after the match, claiming that he put in a "monstrous" performance in midfield.

Downes joined the Saints on loan from West Ham United this summer.

Having stopped the rot at home last weekend with an impressive victory over Leeds United, Southampton backed it up with yet another victory on Tuesday night.

Indeed, away at Stoke City, the Saints ran out 1-0 winners, with Stuart Armstrong's 42st minute strike the difference on the night.

The result means that the Saints currently sit ninth in the Championship after 10 matches, with a record of five victories, one draw and four defeats.

Whilst Martin was no doubt happy with the team performance, one man in particular was singled out by the Saints boss after the match.

Russell Martin on Flynn Downes

That man was midfielder Flynn Downes, whom Martin discussed when offering his take on the game.

The Saints' boss claimed that Downes' midfield performance was "monstrous".

“I thought we were great, really good to follow up on the effort we put in on Saturday against another really good team,” Martin explained to the media after the clash, via Southern Daily Echo.

“I’m really proud of the boys and really grateful to them. We built up so well in the first half but it kept breaking down in the final third.

“In transition, we were really good. Flynn was monstrous today and it has been the Flynn we know in the last two games. He’s been outstanding.

“Everyone was really fighting for each other and really aggressive, while we also took the fight out of the game we needed to with incredible moments of calmness.

“We spoke about that before the game and you have to be brave to do that amongst the chaos and they were.”

What else did Russell Martin say about the Stoke City performance?

One small criticism, if you can call it that, the Saints boss had of his side was in terms of how ruthless they were at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Indeed, Martin feels his side should have killed the game off earlier given the chances that they created.

"We should have (killed the game), we had some incredible chances to," Martin added.

"Stu’s header, Charly (Alcaraz) going through and Kamaldeen (Sulemana)’s chance, Sekou (Mara’s) chance a bit later on. We didn’t make the most of some brilliant moments.

“I think when the team has had some more positive results and is flowing a bit more, we kill the game off. We limited Stoke to very little, which was good.

“We had to show both sides of the game tonight and we did that. I’m really pleased for Gavin (Bazunu) and the back four. For everyone, it was a real team effort for the clean sheet.”

Is Southampton's promotion chase back on track?

Whilst it has certainly been positive to get back-to-back wins, it's too soon to say if Southampton are genuine promotion contenders just yet.

At the same time, though, I'm not sure that we are far enough into the season where their promotion chase was 'off track' anyway, so to speak.

Yes, the Saints have had some tricky results recently, but they've also won plenty of matches, too.

It's likely they will be in and around the top six at the very least come May next year.