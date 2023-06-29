With the combination of a return to the Championship after over a decade and the subsequent managerial appointment of Russell Martin, Southampton are leaping into their next chapter as a club.

Martin, who earned plaudits for his forward-thinking, future-proofing modus operandi both on and off-the-pitch while at second-tier rivals Swansea City, will need structure, time and patience to implement his philosophy on the south coast, but it is one that beholds the minerals to provide success and sustainability in the modern era if executed efficiently.

Naturally, much of that will revolve around the license he has to acquire players in alignment of his distinctive strategic vision, a license which you do feel will be greater than what he was granted within the precarious financial framework at the Swansea.com Stadium.

But, constructing the foundations for a fruitful future does not solely hinge on incomings, and who departs will also no doubt play a huge part in how Southampton fare next season and beyond.

They are anticipated to oversee something of an exodus across the playing squad, which typically tends to come with the territory of Premier League relegation, and a variety of reasons will be contributive to just that.

There will be some players who, last term, earned their stripes in spite of the team's struggles and will have done enough to earn a move elsewhere - perhaps back to the Premier League, while some simply will not befit Martin's ways and some, of course, will be shifted to level out the wage bill, which can encompass both of the previous two factors as well.

Martin himself is aware of just that, and during his first Southampton interview yesterday afternoon, he took time to address the realities of Southampton's exit door in the coming weeks and months.

What has Southampton manager Russell Martin said about player departures?

Speaking to the club's YouTube channel, Martin explained: "There will be people leaving, of course. That happens when you have such a tough season and you leave the Premier League.

"But it’s also not as easy, I’ve been there. Every player thinks they will go back to the Premier League, but it’s not always that easy.

"But we will lose people, there’s no doubt about it.

"The transfer window drags on far too long. Ideally, it would shut before the season starts - we might find ourselves in a position where we have players playing for us who might still end up leaving.

"But it’s our job to navigate that as smoothly as possible. The players that are here, while they’re here, the only expectation is they give everything they have got for the club and for themselves.

"If everyone does that, we will have no problem at all. If some people decide that is not their intention then they just won’t be part of the group for long, so I hope that isn’t a problem.

"Of course, there will be people coming in and leaving. But I can’t give you any numbers yet because it’s something with no certainty and it can change really quickly."

What players may leave Southampton this summer?

Barring contractual expiries, Southampton registered their first high-profile departure in the form divisive attacker Mislav Orsic, who left yesterday for Trabzonspor for a reported £3.4M fee after appearing for merely six minutes in the top-flight despite arriving in January with an abundance of animation and optimistic anticipation through his continental credentials at Dinamo Zagreb.

Amid a cloud of confusion regarding the Croatian's severe shortage of game time, an exit did feel inevitable - and that feeling is associated with some of the remaining members of Southampton's squad, too.

Fellow flop Paul Onuachu - who, akin to Orsic, also arrived in January with excitement but struggled - has been courted by clubs in Germany and looks poised to be moved on as soon as possible, while it would be difficult to see Lyanco and Duje Caleta-Car, the latter of whom is being pursued by Trabzonspor too, remaining in the Championship next season.

Impressive midfield duo Romeo Lavia and Carlos Alcaraz both emerged as rare and much-welcomed beacons of lights at St Mary's in the season just gone and have both rightly attracted interest themselves from Liverpool (most recently) and Napoli respectively, and it seems highly unlikely they will be sticking around outside the top flight.

Nathan Tella may also depart for Burnley as well, having orchestrated a leading role in their title sweep after scoring 17 times while on loan in Lancashire - though that will be decided by whether Vincent Kompany meets the club's reported £15M valuation.

He is probably worth it, mind, and he is another player who could well leave Southampton before long.