Russell Martin blasts Ireland manager following comments made regarding Swansea City situation

Russell Martin has blasted Ireland manager Stephen Kenny for recent comments made regarding the status of Michael Obafemi.

The forward has been left out of the Swansea City lineup since a failed transfer deadline day move to Burnley.

However, that lack of game time has not prevented the 22-year-old from receiving a call-up to the national team.

When asked about the forward’s lack of game time earlier this week, Kenny claimed that Obafemi wanted to be playing for Swansea and that the situation at the club was not ideal.

However, the Championship manager was not pleased to hear these comments made publicly as he believes he explained the situation to the Ireland boss before the announcement of Obafemi’s call-up was made.

“There’s no personal problem with Michael,” said Martin speaking to club media.

“We get on brilliantly, he just needs to earn the trust back from his team-mates, from us as a group of staff and the club and supporters, a trust that everyone’s shown in him for a very long time. It really is that simple.

“There’s no three sides to the story.

“I spoke to Stephen before he called him up so I’m a bit disappointed with those comments.

“There’s no agenda. I hope he goes away with Ireland and does brilliantly and I hope he does brilliantly with us when he comes back.”

Swansea play against Hull this weekend and it is expected that the Irishman may find his way back into contention for Martin’s starting lineup.

Obafemi’s last appearance for the Swans came in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on August 31.

Ireland are set to face Armenia and Scotland during the upcoming international break, with Obafemi emerging as a key player under Kenny in recent months.

The Verdict

This has certainly been a disruptive period for Obafemi and an unwanted development from all sides.

The forward had been performing well, and it came as no surprise to see a side like Burnley show interest in signing the player.

Taking such an important member of the team out of the squad for the last few weeks has not helped Swansea’s performances on the pitch.

That this has all now been aired publicly has also not helped and has drawn more attention to the situation than it likely warrants.