The unforgiving transition from the Premier League to the Championship is accompanied by a series of trials and tribulations.

One of those is keeping hold of players after dropping down a division, which often proves difficult and Southampton are finding that out for themselves following their relegation and subsequent return to the second-tier for the first time in over a decade.

While no players who represent too much of a loss have officially left just yet, it feels inevitable that the Romeo Lavia transfer saga will only end one way before the conclusion of the transfer window amid strong interest from Liverpool.

And with reports stating that the deal is progressing to bring skipper James Ward-Prowse out of Southampton and to the London Stadium with Europa Conference League champions West Ham, the Saints are realising just how tricky it is to maintain their star players ahead of the new campaign.

It would also represent a serious deficit in the middle of the park, and that possibility is only amplified further with the current uncertainty of Stuart Armstrong's future as a Southampton player.

Transfer interest in Southampton's Stuart Armstrong

According to HampshireLive, Armstrong had been one of a number of Saints players contemplating their future in the aftermath of relegation, which promoted interest from Serie A outfit Torino.

The utility man's contract expires next summer, so it is a situation that requires action and one that Martin has addressed, explaining his desire for Armstrong to remain on the South Coast next season.

What has Russell Martin said about Stuart Armstrong's Southampton future?

Speaking to the Daily Echo following Southampton's 3-2 pre-season defeat to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening- in which Armstrong was among the scorers- Martin stated: "I know what Stu is capable of."

"I know how good of a player he is. He’s such a smooth footballer and is such a great athlete.

“He possesses everything he needs to play at the very top and I think we will give him a platform where he can really show what he can do."

"I hope that he has had some enjoyment over the last ten days that really excite him about what’s to come moving forwards.

“Like so many of the players, their mindset has had to change in a very big way because they had so much disappointment last season and a lot of them felt very strongly about coming back and where their future may lie.

"I think quite a few have changed their mind or are open to changing their mind, and I hope Stu is one of them."

Will Stuart Armstrong stay at Southampton?

While it is hard to say for definite whether the former-Celtic midfielder will remain with Southampton in the Championship, Martin's comments are certainly promising nonetheless.

The praise in which he has heaped upon Armstrong may well convince him to stay put after all, with the opportunity of clearly being a leading part of his former-Scotland teammate's plans a tempting proposition to say the least.

Martin also possesses the nous to construct a long-term project down at Southampton just as he had attempted with Swansea, and that too could turn Armstrong's head amid the interest in his signature.