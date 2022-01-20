Russell Martin addresses Jamie Paterson’s situation at Swansea City

Jamie Paterson is not an option for Russell Martin ahead of Swansea City’s hosting on Preston North End after he confirmed that he is not in the right mindset to play at this time.

This has presented a very difficult and delicate situation for Martin, with Paterson having been one of his most effective attacking players this season.

The circumstances seem to have arose from Paterson triggering an extension in his contract, but not one that has him as one of the higher earners at the club.

With the January transfer window ongoing, the 30-year-old seems very uncertain on where his future lies.

When asked about the situation with Paterson at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Martin told the club’s media team:

“Me and him haven’t fallen out, I love Pato.

“I’m disappointed he’s not in the right frame of mind to be involved, but a boy’s mental health is important.

“I don’t want Jamie to be the bad guy.

“He’s at where he’s at because of previous things he’s had in his career and his life.”

A very professional and collected response from Martin, who has been a class act in terms of dealing with the media since stepping up to management in 2019.

The Verdict

The Paterson saga is likely to drag on for the remainder of the transfer window, before both sides of the situation can see some clarity at least for the rest of the campaign.

The Swans will do everything they can to keep Paterson at the club given how crucial he has been for them, and especially so with them not completely clear of any small relegation fears at present.

Swansea will look to go about their business in a very professional manner against North End on Saturday, knowing that a win will likely put the Paterson situation to the back of supporters’ minds.

The Swans are winless in their last four league outings and take on a Preston side who battled back from 2-0 down to earn a point against Sheffield United last time out, despite being reduced to ten men in the first half.