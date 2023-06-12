It is set to be a very interesting summer at Swansea City, with the South Wales club set to lose manager Russell Martin to relegated Championship outfit Southampton.

It is believed that a dispute about compensation is the reason as to why official confirmation has not been announced as of yet, with disagreements regarding when the Saints officially suffered relegation from the Premier League.

With the Swans edging closer to losing the former MK Dons boss, reports have suggested that the 36-year-old is eyeing up two current players who could possibly join him on the south coast next season.

As per a report from The Sun, Martin may look to lure the midfield pair of Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton to make the same move as the one he is expected to make, whenever the appointment is officially confirmed.

What has Pundit Carlton Palmer said about soon-to-be Southampton boss Russell Martin's attempt to steal Swansea City duo?

Grimes and Fulton proved to be integral parts of Southampton's 2022/23 campaign, and pundit Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Russell is set to make offers for Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes.

"This would be a massive blow for Swansea. This is their central midfield partnership.

"Grimes, the captain, has missed just four Championship games in five seasons and Jay featured in 38 games this season.

"Russell has done this before, when he was manager of MK Dons, he moved on and took three players with him."

Could Russell Martin and Southampton pull off moves for the Swansea City duo?

Given their importance to the team, and the fact it would be an ex-manager trying to snatch the pair, Swansea would likely demand sizeable enough figures for the midfield duo.

Grimes has a contract that will not expire until 2025 whilst Fulton has three more years on his current deal, meaning that the Saints will have to be prepared to pay good money to have a chance in any pursuit to sign any of the two.

It remains to be seen what kind of budget Martin will have to play with once official confirmation of his appointment surfaces, with there still being a few Southampton players who could depart and generate big fees, that could then be reinvested.

It will be interesting to see how strong of an interest Martin has in the duo, and it will be equally as interesting to hear the valuations Swansea will place on the heads of Grimes and Fulton.