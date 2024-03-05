Leeds United fans were left stirring with excitement after Hollywood superstar Russell Crowe confirmed his financial connection to the Championship side.

The 59-year-old is a lifelong Whites fan, and revealed his ties to the Yorkshire-based club via X on Monday evening when an account told the actor to put his money where his mouth was, responding to a claim he has links with League Two side, Wrexham.

The news comes a day before Daniel Farke's side welcome Stoke City to Elland Road, following their 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon with Huddersfield Town which saw them drop out of the automatic promotion places.

Related Leeds United contract update revealed on Daniel Farke Farke could potentially be offered a contract regardless of which league the Whites are in next season.

Russell Crowe confirms Leeds United investment

Leeds United fan and Hollywood actor, Crowe, confirmed that he has a financial connection with the Whites after revealing his investment in the club as part of the 49ers Enterprises takeover.

American consortium 49ers Enterprises took full control of Leeds last summer after buying out Andrea Radrizzani, having held a minority stake since 2018. As part of the deal, a huge number of smaller investors put their money into the club and well-known celebrities surfaced with new links to Elland Road.

To name a few, swimming superstar Michael Phelps and professional golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were among the most exciting names to surface around the Yorkshire club. But Crowe's introduction to Leeds is yet another Hollywood superstar financially involved in an EFL club.

Leeds' official X account posted a video of Crowe confirming his summer gig at the Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park. One account suggested the world-famous actor "... put his money" into League Two outfit Wrexham, who are owned by fellow Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - but Crowe denied his involvement with the Welsh side, instead stating he has money in his beloved Leeds.

"I don’t have any part of what’s going on in Wrexham man," Crowe replied. "I’m really impressed with Ryan and Rob, and what they are achieving, but I’m not part of that. I do however have a very small connection now financially to LUFC via the 49er family. So, yeah, exactly… but opposite".

It is not the first time that the 59-year-old has been linked with investing in the club, however. He teased the possibility of a potential buyout back in 2015 when the club were under the ownership of controversial figure Massimo Cellino, with the Italian refusing to sell the club at that point before eventually ceasing control to Radrizzani. Nine years later, Crowe now finally has links to his boyhood club.

Russell Crowe's estimated net worth

News understandably excited Leeds fans on social media, with Crowe one of the world's most famous Whites supporters - and also one of the richest.

And according to Wealthy Persons, the New Zealand-born star's estimated net worth is believed to be more than $120 million (£95 million). He made his fortune from a number of high-grossing films throughout his acting career. Crowe's salary for Gladiator was $5 million, he earned around $10 million for A Beautiful Mind, and more than $15 million for Robin Hood.

Born in Wellington, New Zealand, the 59-year-old has previously confirmed following Leeds since he was a young child, having come home from playing sport to watch Match of the Day.

His revealed investment in the club is bound to excited Leeds fans, especially if they secure promotion to the Premier League.