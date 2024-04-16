Famous actor, and star of Gladiator, Russell Crowe has revealed that he could have bought Leeds United around a decade ago.

If you weren't familiar of Crowe's work as an actor, then many fans of the Whites would be able to recognise his smooth, New Zealand tones from having narrated the club's Amazon Prime documentary series, 'Leeds United: Take Us Home.'

It's no secret that the Oscar winning actor has been a fan of the club for a long time, and, in a radio interview with fellow Leeds enthusiast Chris Moyles, he spoke about how his passion for Elland Road came to be.

"Back in the early 70s, I'd finish sport in the morning and I'd come home watch TV on a Saturday morning," said Crowe on Radio X, via the Yorkshire Evening Post. "We had three channels, and on one channel was Swami Sarasvati doing yoga, the other channel was a gardening show. And the third channel was Match of the Day.

So, we watched Match of the Day every week and at the time, early ‘70s, Leeds had a very powerful side. So, that means they're coming up on TV quite regularly. And my brother chose Liverpool, and I chose Leeds and then that's the way it is."

It was revealed in March that the 60-year-old owned a small piece of the club, but he has now spoken about a time when he weighed up the possibility of buying a controlling stake in the club.

Russell Crowe considered buying Leeds United

The actor said, in 2015, when the Whites were in the middle of their long run of being in the Championship, that they were a: "sleeping dinosaur," as per The Sun. Following on from the news that he is now a part-owner of his boyhood club, Crowe also revealed that he could have been the majority stakeholder in the club, had he wanted to be.

He said on Radio X, via the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I bought a little bit recently. Seven or eight years ago, maybe 10 years ago – which is where, you know, the TV thing comes from – I just expressed that I felt they should be doing a lot better. So I actually really did seriously pursue it.

"The reason I don’t talk about it so much is because every time I talk about it, certain types of Leeds fans then go, ‘you’re trying to build your own career by talking about our football club.’

"But I just sort of felt that they just needed a bit more focus.

"At the time, I looked into it, and [it] was very close, it was really close – like a phone call or two away from me doing it. But then the reality of it sort of hit me. I started to calculate, I'm going to be in Leeds minimum six to seven months a year for the next four years. And my family life, my kids, all of that stuff, the other responsibilities I have, and I just took a step back."

Leeds fans should be happy with the current ownership model

Of course, having Maximus Decimus Meridius as the owner of your team would have been very cool, but his net worth of £95 million, as per Wealthy Persons, pales in comparison to that of the 49ers Enterprises, which was estimated to be collectively worth just shy of £4.8 billion by Forbes, early last year.

The majority owners of the Whites have steadily increased their investment into the club since 2018, but they completed their takeover last summer.

Leeds' future seemed to be Premier League bound, again, but for a recent poor run of form. The points that they have missed out on in their last three games means that their automatic promotion fate is now out of their hands.

Championship Table (As it stands April 16th) Team P GD Pts 1 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 2 Leicester City 42 41 88 3 Leeds United 43 42 87 4 Southampton 41 27 81

So they're in a slightly nervy position now, but, with the 49ers Enterprises behind them, it shouldn't be long before the formerly sleeping dinosaur, as Crowe put it, is roaring again.