Ross Stewart has had a season to forget at Southampton, with the big striker being plagued with injury throughout the campaign.

Injury has seriously hampered Stewart's debut season on the South Coast, with the 6ft 2in striker only appearing twice in a Saints shirt this season.

In either of those two appearances in the league this term, he hasn't scored so he'll be keen to find his feet once again as he edges closer to a full recovery.

But with the play-offs on the horizon for Southampton, and with the potential challenge of facing three former Premier League sides in hopes of reaching the top flight, there is finally some positive news regarding the towering Scotsman.

Championship Table (As it stands May 1st) Team P GD Pts 3 Leeds United 45 39 90 4 Southampton 45 23 84 5 Norwich City 45 16 73 6 West Brom 45 20 72

Martin confirms injury-plagued striker is coming back

Having signed Stewart injured, and then having the ignomy of his big spend getting injured again only two games into his stint at the Saints, Russell Martin has finally been able to give Southampton fans positive news.

In a post on Southampton's X page, the former Swansea City boss confirmed that Stewart is working towards getting onto the pitch ready for the play-offs.

At one point in January, Martin himself, as well as many fans, thought that they had seen the last of the twice-capped Scotsman, but in what could prove to be a mighty comeback, Stewart would be returning soon.

Stewart was a big-hit at Sunderland

It seems as though that with his terrible injury luck, many Southampton fans may have forgotten what a great talisman they have got on their hands.

When the Scottish striker first arrived in the EFL, he was tasked with helping Sunderland gain promotion from League One, and despite making 13 appearances, having arrived in January of the 2020/21 season, and scoring three goals, he and Sunderland wouldn't succeed.

However, in the following season, the Black Cats, thanks to Stewart and his 26 goals across a mighty 49 League One appearances, finished fifth and would beat Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers on their way to a Playoff final victory.

Having helped the Mackems gain promotion to the Championship, he would then be a big boost to Sunderland's re-establishment into the second tier.

In 15 appearances in 2022/23, he would score 11 goals and even assist three too, but midway through that season, he would suffer an achilles injury that kept him sidelined until November of this current season.

No matter what, Stewart will play a big role next season

The fact that Stewart is on a comeback already is quite extraordinary. Upon his injury midway through this season, Martin confirmed that the big Scotsman would be out for the remainder of the season.

Now that he has a full summer available to him to first get fit, but then back into strong goalscoring form, means that Stewart himself will be a big threat next season, no matter the division we see Southampton play in.

Che Adams and Southampton may part ways this summer, with the striker reportedly failing to agree to a new contract at the club and looking likely to depart on a free. That would then open the door for Stewart to replace his compatriot and forge the career he feels he deserves, having been given this opportunity down on the South Coast by Martin.

It will definitely be a career defining few weeks for Stewart no matter if he makes his return or not, as in a few months time we could be seeing him firing in goals to help Southampton out in the Premier League, or firing in goals to help Southampton mount another promotion charge.