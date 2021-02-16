‘Runs deeper than the coach’ – Carlos Corberan’s position at Huddersfield Town as pressure mounts: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

The pressure may be starting to build on Carlos Corberan as Huddersfield Town continue to plummet down the Championship table.

Huddersfield are winless in their last seven league games, and a 3-2 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend has seen them drop to 18th position.

Four of the six teams below them in the table have at least one game in hand on the Terriers, too, so results need to improve before they find themselves in real jeopardy.

Injuries to key first-team players have hampered the Terriers’ progress under Corberan, with Christopher Schindler, Carel Eiting and Josh Koroma all spending time on the sidelines for a lengthy period of time.

But it is a results-based business, and whilst wins are evading the club, the spotlight will always on Corberan.

FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, has offered his own views on Corberan’s future, and whether the Spaniard should be facing the sack amid a poor run of form.

He said: “I believe that the responsibility for our current situation runs deeper than the coach.

“I believe our current Chairman and the recruiting team have let him down with a poor January window, and that it would be harsh to sack someone who probably was too inexperienced for the job in the first place when he has such a lack of depth in quality to work with.

“He has shown that he’s capable of getting results with our strongest line ups, and it’s not his fault that he so rarely has a strong XI available.”

Our verdict

It’s hard to argue with what Graeme is saying here. Corberan is a young coach who is still adapting to life in management, and he was always going to need time to build his own project at Huddersfield.

Getting rid of him after less than a full season in charge would be a harsh call, especially given the hand he has been dealt.

He lost his main source of goal threat in Karlan Grant in the summer, and Josh Koroma was on fire before he picked up an injury.

Carel Eiting was also proving to be a really key player from midfield, and someone who could create chances and add threat going forward.

He needs time, and hopefully for his sake, he will turn things around.