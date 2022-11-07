“Running out of words to describe the lad” – Sheffield United first-teamer issues glittering verdict on teammate

Sheffield United wing-back George Baldock has hailed Iliman Ndiaye for his professionalism and dedication, speaking to The Star after the Blades’ 5-2 victory over Burnley at the weekend.

The 22-year-old has been one of the South Yorkshire outfit’s most important assets this season, recording nine goals and two assists in 19 league appearances as he managed to get himself on the scoresheet once again against the Clarets.

This victory and his contributions have led the Blades to third position going into their final couple of league games before the World Cup break, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men having the chance to climb to the top of the table if results go their way.

Heckingbottom’s side will be conscious about the fact Ndiaye has less than two years left on his contract though – and his teammates and the supporters will want to see him tied down to fresh terms as quickly as possible to secure his long-term future at Bramall Lane.

His fitness could end up being crucial for his current side in their quest to get themselves back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City and Watford all looking set to battle it out for promotion.

And Baldock is one man who certainly isn’t underestimating his worth as he spoke to The Star.

He said: “Sometimes with Iliman, I’m standing on the pitch admiring him.

“I’m running out of words to describe the lad. He’s a fantastic pro and one of the hardest workers I’ve come across.

“Such a down to earth lad.”

The Verdict:

Ndiaye is certainly rising quickly and this is why the Blades do need to move with urgency before the World Cup to ensure he commits his future to their cause for the long term.

He may impress on the world stage if given the chance to shine by Senegal and that will only increase interest in his services further, potentially persuading him not to sign fresh terms.

The international tournament could also have a negative impact though – because Ndiaye is having to cope with a busy fixture list as it is even without Qatar – so he will need to manage his body in the correct way.

Even the most disciplined of players could pull up with an injury though considering how packed his schedule has been – but the Blades will be praying that he can remain fit and firing throughout the season.

If he can retain his consistency, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the Premier League next season, with or without his current side. For the time being though, he will probably be happy to remain at Bramall Lane.