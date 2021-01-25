‘Run like a pub side’ – Many Derby fans frustrated by major update on Liverpool, Man United and Spurs target

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on signing Derby County 16-year-old Kaide Gordon in a deal that could rise to £3 million, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many Rams fans.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett claimed that Derby would look to cash in on the teenager before the end of January as they look to solve their current financial issues.

It seems a deal is now close, with a report from The Telegraph indicating that Premier League champions Liverpool are close to signing Gordon – who is highly-rated at Pride Park and considered by some as among the best players in the country at his age.

It is understood that Manchester United and Tottenham were both also keen on the teenager but it seems they’re now set to miss out.

John Percy has shed some further light on the deal that will see the attacking midfielder make the switch to Anfield, revealing that it is worth £1 million-plus in guaranteed fees but could rise to £3 million.

The ongoing delays to Derventio Holdings’ proposed takeover of the club have left them with significant issues and they’re currently under a transfer embargo after failing to pay their players fully for December.

It seems the club feel selling Gordon is a necessary decision to help solve those problems but it has not been well-received by fans of the club.

Read their reactions here:

Sad times. Owners careless running of the club has finally caught up with us 😞 https://t.co/AQvoCJRfwf — Deano (@Deanogarratt) January 24, 2021

😢 Sad but it is what it is. https://t.co/LXD6E2V3LK — Dan (@Daniel_Burton05) January 24, 2021

3 million for one of the best prospects we’ve had 😤😤😤 https://t.co/x7tGGDKKex — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) January 24, 2021

Every time we almost have a nice weekend, we pull a Derby on ourselves again. #dcfcfans https://t.co/e6fqyVgIEG — Jimmy Gregory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimmyDCFC) January 24, 2021

Selling our best youth players because we run like a pub side https://t.co/vu0Webs68S — Derby Lad (@derby_lad) January 24, 2021

Great losing most promising youngster for peanuts like we did with Bogle,Lowe,Hendrick and Hughes. #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/0lNr63SEC4 — PolishPirlo👑 (@DCFCtalk) January 24, 2021

Total shambles from Derby and Morris, sell one of the best at his age for peanuts. Grim situation to the club's finanaces and now paying the price for shocking mismanagement over too many years. https://t.co/BnCg2p7AOY — Nav Sidhu (@NavrinSidhu) January 24, 2021