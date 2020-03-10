‘Run-in looks kind’ – Assessing QPR’s top-six credentials: Six-Pointer

Queens Park Rangers have quickly become dark horses for a play-off spot in the Championship.

Mark Warburton has overseen a semester of ups and downs in his first in charge of QPR, but he looks set to finish on an uptrend after going six unbeaten, and transforming his side into play-off contenders – they sit 13th in the Championship, six points outside the top-six.

In this latest FLW Six-Pointer, we assess QPR’s top-six hopes – whether they’ll miss out, or whether they’ve got what it takes:

What’s behind QPR’s resurgent form?

Warburton has long been searching for that equilibrium of youth and experience in his QPR side, and he finally looks to have found it. After months in the darkness, Marc Pugh has now started the last six for QPR and has proved influential in maintaining their unbeaten run.

So too have the likes of Angel Rangel and Geoff Cameron – these older heads alongside QPR’s younger ones have made for a really well-balanced team, and one that looks worthy of a spot in the top-six after defeating 6th-place Preston last weekend.

How’s QPR’s run-in looking?

QPR have two crucial games coming up against Barnsley and Charlton, before facing Fulham and then Middlesbrough and Wigan. Their run-in looks kind to them but they’ve still a lot of hard graft to put in if their to take some results and breach the top-six.

They face a lot of the lower teams in the coming weeks, but the likes of Luton Town, Wigan and even Barnsley have been picking up unexpected results of late, and they’ll be giving it their all as they fight for Championship safety.

Do QPR have any injury scares?

No, and they’ve barely been scathed by injuries all season. Yoann Barbet was the club’s long-term absentee having sustained a nasty muscle injury back in November, but he’s since come back and has become a revelation at centre-back.

Liam Kelly was also sidelined for a number of weeks after tearing his quadricep, but he too has rejoined the first-team and looks as good as he has done all season for QPR.

Can Warburton patch those lasting defensive issues?

Defence has been QPR’s footfall this season – they’ve conceded as many goals as bottom-club Barnsley – but with two clean sheets in their six game unbeaten run, their defensive frailties seem to be receding.

Kelly is starting to pull-off some fine saves, whilst Barbet and Grant Hall have finally formed the partnership that Warburton hoped they would – a couple more clean sheets against the lower scoring teams will do QPR’s defence a world of good.

Which players need to step-up to the plate if QPR are to make top-six?

For a long period of the season, mainly in the run-up to Christmas and after New Year, Ebere Eze was simply missing. He’d seemingly lost his touch and confidence and was becoming increasingly ineffective. But he’s turned another corner, and is once against recapturing his form from the start of the season.

His game against Preston was one of his best for the club and if anyone is to steer QPR towards the top-six, and if anyone is capable of doing so, it’s this man.

Is this all or nothing for QPR’s young stars?

Potentially. Eze as well as Bright Osayi-Samuel look set for summer moves, unless QPR can pull-off what’d be the shock of the Football League season and get promoted after so long in the bottom-half of the table.

That, seemingly, is the only way in which QPR can keep hold of their young stars. Perhaps they’ll stay for one more ‘all or nothing’ shot at promotion next year, but these next few weeks could just as likely be their last at the club.