It is probably fair to say that the calendar year of 2023, has been a rather tough one for those of a QPR persuasion.

The Hoops somewhat staggered to Championship safety during the second half of last season, winning just three of the 21 league games they played as part of that campaign in 2023.

So far, the start of the new campaign has brought very little respite for the Loftus Road club either.

Having won just two of their 11 league games since the start of this season, Gareth Ainsworth's side will spend the October international break in the Championship relegation zone.

Indeed, while QPR have won just one home game in the calendar year so far, Blackburn's 4-0 thrashing of the Hoops on Saturday, made them the third team to win two matches at Loftus Road - after Coventry and Sunderland - since the start of 2023.

As a result, it seems as though QPR are in desperate need of some positive news from wherever they may get it, and now luckily for them, it appears that may soon be on the way, courtesy of Sinclair Armstrong.

What is the latest on Armstrong's situation at QPR?

As things stand, Armstrong is now well into the final year of his current contract at QPR, meaning he could walk away from the club for free at the end of this season as things stand.

However, the Hoops understandably appear keen to change that given the 20-year-old's potential and growing importance to the side.

According to recent reports from The Evening Standard, QPR have offered the striker a new five-year contract, as they aim to secure his long-term future at Loftus Road.

Now it seems as though they are making positive progress in their attempts to secure such an agreement, with the latest updates as per TEAMTalk, claiming talks over a deal are now at an advanced stage, with QPR confident of getting an agreement done.

Given the circumstances, that would certainly look like being a major coup for the Hoops, and not just due to their precarious position in the Championship table.

Why would a new contract for Armstrong be a coup for QPR?

Of course, agreeing a new deal for the striker would be impressive for QPR given their league position, as it is.

With the club seemingly facing the prospect of a battle to avoid a drop into League One this season, some players in Armstrong's position may be reluctant to sign a new deal with the club, in order to keep his options open in the event of relegation.

However, in this case, that is made all the more significant by the fact that the likes of Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Celtic are also thought to be taken an interest in the Republic of Ireland international.

Given a move to one of those clubs would give the striker the opportunity to play at top-flight and European level, while competing for trophies, you get the feeling they would be appealing destinations for Armstrong.

The fact therefore, that QPR may well be able to convince him to stay in spite of that, does at least suggest that the club are doing something right behind the scenes, even if things are not going well on the pitch right now.

Indeed, retaining Armstrong could be important with regards to competitive matters as well, given he has been one of the brighter sparks of an otherwise challenging campaign for the club.

Considering that at 20-years-old, he also has plenty of time to develop and improve as well, Armstrong has the potential to become someone they could go on to centre their attack around in the future, so long as he does indeed put pen to paper on that new contract at Loftus Road.

So with all that in mind, you get the feeling that at a time when the mood is unlikely to be all that bright around QPR, this latest update around Armstrong's future with the club does at least provide one cause for optimism, for a number of reasons.