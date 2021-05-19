Rumoured Bradford managerial candidate responds to Valley Parade links

Morecambe manager Derek Adams says that speculation linking him with the vacant role in the Valley Parade dugout is a good sign for his current club.

Bradford are currently looking for a new boss following the sacking of joint managers Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars at the end of the season, following a 15th place finish in League Two.

Reports have claimed that Adams, who has led Morecambe to a League Two play-off spot this season with a fourth-placed finish, is a target for the Bantams to fill that position.

However, it seems as though Adams is only viewing that as a positive sign for Morecambe, and a decent reflection on his side’s progress over the past year.

Speaking about that rumoured interest in himself, as well as some of his side’s stand-out players this season, Adams told The Visitor: “I think it’s hugely beneficial to the football club when you’re going into a big game and there’s speculation over our players.

“That shows you how well we have done this year. It’s something the football club will want to have, players being linked with other clubs.”

As things stand, there is still a year remaining on Adams’ current contract with Morecambe, who begin their play-off campaign with a trip to Tranmere in the first leg of their semi final on Thursday night.

The Verdict

You can certainly understand the point that Adams is making here.

The fact that he and some of his players are attracting attention, is a sign of just how far Morecambe have come under his guidance this season.

Indeed, you would imagine that if Adams does guide Morecambe to League One this season, it would only increase his stock even further, with the Shrimps having never played at that level before.

However, it could also make it harder for clubs to prise him away, given you would like to think that if they are promoted, Adams will want to continue to try and take the club forward in the third-tier.